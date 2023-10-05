With a whole brand new look including new hosts and broadcasters, the return of the iconic reality TV show is set to be unmissable.

Making the move from Channel 5 to ITV, Big Brother will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

With promises that housemates will be normal people from all walks of life, the camera will capture their every move and the nation can follow every twist and turn inside the Big Brother house.

So you don't miss the return of the reality TV show, we've got all the information on how you can watch Big Brother.

We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

How to watch Big Brother

Big Brother will air on ITV1 on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

The launch show will be an hour and a half with expectations that it will show housemates entering the house and meeting for the first time.

Viewers will also be able to watch Big Brother on the broadcasters streaming service ITVX.

After its launch on ITV1, the reality show will then air on ITV2 at 9pm every day of the week.

Friday's edition of Big Brother will see the return of the live evictions, according to the Radio Times schedule.

Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm also on ITV2.

The show will see the presenters break down what housemates have been up to in front of a studio audience.