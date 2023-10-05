Love Island Games will be hosted by the one and only Maya Jama and will take place in Fiji.

It will star various former islanders from different editions of the reality TV show from around the world as well as the UK, including Australia and America, Germany and France.

They will once again compete in challenges as they are given another chance to find true love.

When is Love Island Games on TV? How to watch

Peacock, which is a streaming service from NBCUniversal will air Love Island Games from November 1.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Peacock shared a video announcing the global stars, along with: “Worlds collide as your fan favorites return to the villa for an all new challenge.

"#LoveIslandGames is streaming Nov 1 only on Peacock.”

Love Island Games UK cast revealed – who are they?

Curtis Pritchard

The professional dancer appeared on Love Island in 2019 and finished in fourth place.

He left the villa with Maura Higgins who he dated for eight months.

Curtis has also been featured on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, Celebs Go Dating and The Greatest Dancer.

Megan Barton Hanson

The 29-year-old became famous after being on the ITV2 dating show in 2018.

Megan left Majorca with Wes Nelson, but the couple split five months later.

She also went on E4's Celebs Go Dating for the seventh series as well as Ex On The Beach.

Georgia Steel

It was Georgia whom Megan famously “clashed” in the villa with on Love Island.

Since she left the dating programme five years ago, Georgia has appeared on a variety of TV shows such as Celebs on the Ranch and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Eyal Booker

Another Love Islander from the cast of 2018 is Eyal who will be joining Megan and Georgia on Love Island Games next month.

You might have seen him on Celebs on the Ranch, Celebs Go Dating and The X Factor: Celebrity.

Eyal has also launched his own curly hair product called Wavy.

Mike Boateng

Even more 2018 alumni will be making their way to Fiji as Mike is another UK islander looking for love again.

He was sadly voted off Love Island two days before the final with his former partner Priscilla Anyabu – they dated for 15 months.

Liberty Poole

Liberty is one of the more recent contestants on Love Island, as she appeared on the show in 2021.

However, she exited the villa with Jake Cornish after the pair ended their short romance.

She has since gone on to appear on Dancing on Ice along with signing many cosmetic deals.

Scott Van-der-Sluis

Scott first went on Love Island this year, entering as a bombshell but was soon dumped by Catherine Agbaje.

Soon after, he headed to Love Island USA but finished in sixth place.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby left Love Island in 2021 with former partner Chloe Burrows but they went their separate ways in October 2022.

Jack Fowler

The final 2018 islander heading into Love Island Games is DJ Jack who didn’t manage to find love and was sadly dumped on day 53.

Love Island Games begins streaming on November 1 only on Peacock.