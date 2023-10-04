The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed, however, this weekend it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

There are set to be a number of changes to the Big Brother show compared to the last time, but will contestants be allowed to take a nap during the day.

Can contestants nap on Big Brother 2023?





In the previous series of the reality TV show, Big Brother decided when contestants got to sleep and stated that napping during the day was banned.

Previous Big Brother runner-up Deborah Agboola claimed the show banned daytime naps, as reported by The Mirror.

She said: “You cannot stay up as long as you want. When producers feel like they’ve filmed enough you will get a signal like ‘everybody it’s bedtime6'.

“You kind of get the signal like ‘right we’ve filmed enough, we’ve got the content that we need’ and that’s it.

“The producers would wake you up, they would say like ‘this is Big Brother, Deborah wake up’ and it’s not even like you’re sleeping, even if they just heard one snore.”

She went on to say Tom Barber from her season would often try to sleep using his sunglasses before he would be told to take them off.

"You’re not allowed to sleep during the day, that is the number one rule,” she explained. “Because you are filming, if you’re sleeping there’s no content.”

It remains to be seen if this rule carries over to the ITV reboot of Big Brother or if it will actually be addressed when the show is on, but it it possible it will be kept in place.

Big Brother launches at 8pm on ITV1 on Sunday. October 8