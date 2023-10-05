As hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best take over presenting roles, viewers are said to be able to expect Big Brother to be at its best.

Production has shared that contestants will be normal people who are not picked based on their social media following.

Previous series of Big Brother aired on Channel 4 and later Channel 5, but now with whole new broadcasters, some big changes can be expected.

This includes where the reality TV show is filmed.

Where is Big Brother filmed?

The newest ITV addition of Big Brother is set to be filmed in a brand new studio for the show as it heads to Garden Studios, a newly built studio set in West London.

Previously, Big Brother was filmed in Elstree Studios which is best known for being the home of The Crown, Strictly Come Dancing, The Chase and many more shows and films.

But now Garden Studios will be the home to Big Brother as behind-the-scenes production photos show the new house being built.

The interior of the house has not yet been confirmed, however, according to ITV News, you can expect a "contemporary new look".

Behind-the-scenes images do show that parts of the decor seem to be multicoloured with the new eye logo featured and of course, a hot tub in the garden.

Big Brother returns on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.