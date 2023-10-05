Seeing a group of strangers all move into one house with no connection to the outside world and it's all recorded.

Since its humble beginnings back in 2000, Big Brother has seen 19 seasons and is set to return with a brand new show hosted on ITV.

It promises that it will be similar to the original show with normal people and hilarious tasks all expected.

But, whilst Big Brother is fun for viewers at home, contestants on the show face rules to follow and must stick to a list of banned items.

All the items banned from the Big Brother house

There are a number of items banned from Big Brother including the more obvious mobile phones, alcohol, and timepieces like watches and money.

But there are some more obscure items like pens, paper and even musical instruments.

See the full list according to Big Blagger below:

Mobile phones, pagers or any telecommunication devices.

Radios, Personal Stereos, MP3 Players or any music-playing devices.

CDs or any form of recordable media.

Computers, PDAs such as Blackberries or any form of electronic organiser or computing device.

Games of any description.

Television, VCR or DVD Player.

Calendars of any kind.

Timepieces of any description.

Drugs and Narcotics.

Weapons (or any item that could be considered to be a weapon).

Clothes with Prominent Logos.

Money, chequebooks, credit/debit cards or any form of currency.

Diaries, agendas or journals.

Books, magazines or any kind of reading material.

Strong Alcohol.

Pens, pencils or any similar writing implement including.

Paper, writing pads.

Musical instruments.

Any ready-made games including playing cards.

Any other item which Big Brother considers inappropriate.

Big Brother returns on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday, October 8.