Big Brother has been revived once more after a few years away, as housemates will be filmed for six weeks, providing entertainment for the nation.

Along with some changes, there will be a new presenting duo - AJ Odudu and Will Best will front the programme as well as Big Brother: Late & Live.

The pair have previously worked together on 4Music’s Trending Live.

Will told The Evening Standard: “It feels amazing to be working together.”

“I’m so lucky to work with Will,” agreed AJ.

The Strictly Come Dancing star continued to say: “He’s funny, he’s supportive and the fact that we get to share this experience together makes it so much more exciting than it already is.”

How much do Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best get paid?





It’s yet to be revealed how much the new Big Brother hosts will earn on the new ITV reboot.

However, back in the day former presenter Davina McCall reportedly earned £70,000 a week for fronting the show, according to The Mirror.

It has also never been disclosed how much Emma Willis pocketed for her Big Brother presenting duties when she replaced Brian Dowling in 2013 until the show was axed in 2018.

⚠️BIG NEWS⚠️



We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

Commenting on her new ITV duties, AJ said: “Everyone’s been so supportive and even Emma Willis and Davina McCall have congratulated us and offered some great advice.

“We’ve had loads of lovely messages!” added Will.

“The best thing though has been how many messages we’ve had from people in the industry just saying how excited they are that the show is coming back, it reminds you how universally loved it is. BB fans are everywhere!”

What is the net worth of AJ Odudu and Will Best?





Before her time on Strictly, AJ’s net worth was thought to be around £1.2 million, reports Oh! my mag UK.

Meanwhile, Will’s fortune has yet to be reported but he has an impressive TV CV to his name, specifically championing many music shows.

These include MTV, T4, ‘Freshly Squeezed’, 4Music, and Channel 4's coverage of Snow Bombing and iTunes Festival.

He’s also appeared across several radio stations such as BBC Radio 1, Hits Radio and Heart FM.

On more serious topics, he presented the BBC Three show ‘Is This Rape? Sex On Trial’.​

The Big Brother launch show will be broadcast across ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 from 9pm.