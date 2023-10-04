As some residents are faced with abandoned piles of rubbish seeing local authorities sent out to clean the unwanted mess.

In 2020/21 local authorities across England had to deal with more than 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents, seeing an increase of 16% from previous years, according to the Government.

Whether you are being plagued with fly-tipping in your local area or are curious as to what penalties the act can face, here are the rules and regulations for fly-tipping.

Many landowners are affected by fly tipping. (Image: PA)

What is fly tipping?





According to the House of Commons library, fly tipping is the "illegal disposal of household, industrial, commercial or other ‘controlled’ waste."

Waste can be both sold or liquid material and can include garden waste, and domestic items including fridges and mattresses.

It is important to note that fly-tipping and littering are now the same, as littering is typically items linked with smoking, drinking and eating.

Is fly-tipping illegal in the UK?





The act of fly-tipping is illegal in the UK as the UK government shares: "Fly-tipping is illegal dumping of liquid or solid waste on land or in water. The waste is usually dumped to avoid disposal costs."

However, whilst it is illegal, it is down to local authorities to deal with the acts, including handing out fines.

Find out how you can report fly tipping. (Image: PA)

What is the fine for fly tipping?





If you are found to be fly tipping in the UK you could face a very hefty fine.

As the maximum amount those caught fly-tipping could be fined is now £1,000, rising from its previous £400.

How to report fly-tipping

If you own private land and someone has fly tipped on your ground, it is your responsibility to dispose of the waste and pay for the costs, according to Keep Britain Tidy.

You can report the incident to local authorities or the Environment Agency, however, it is not their responsibility to remove the waste but may provide guidance.