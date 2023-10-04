The programme aired for 18 years across Channel 4 and Channel 5 before being axed in 2018.

But now it will be relaunched on ITV for two series, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best taking the lead.

Past presenters include Davina McCall, former winner Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Among the many things eager viewers are wondering about the new show, including the most successful contestants and all the Big Brother winners over the years, this is how long the housemates will stay inside the newly built home this year.

How long do Big Brother contestants stay in the house?





Although previous Big Brother series have lasted for around three months, the new reboot will be slightly shorter.

The 2023 edition will run for six weeks, as every argument, snack time and chat will be filmed by surveillance cameras.

Are you happy to see the return of Big Brother on ITV? (Image: ITV/PA)

All housemates will be given the training to prepare them for life within the house – as well as undergoing psychological and medical assessments, background checks and a social media review, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster has also claimed that the show’s welfare protocols have “evolved” over its more than 20-year history and that the 2023 plan has been “evaluated and reviewed” with ITV’s compliance and duty of care team, the mental health professionals engaged for the series and Big Brother’s welfare team, including Banijay UK’s head of welfare.

When does Big Brother UK start?





Who’s most likely to hook up in the Big Brother House? 👀🤭



AJ and Will reveal all... #BBUK @ajodudu @iamwillbest pic.twitter.com/tEKDeIi9BB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 27, 2023

ITV has confirmed the new series will start on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

The launch will be aired across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

However, the remainder of the series will be available every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

As usual, the public will be able to vote throughout the series and ultimately decide on the winner, who will walk away with a “life-changing” cash prize.

ITV said the famous house featuring a “contemporary new look” will see the return of tasks, nominations and live evictions – with the voting public playing a “crucial role” through the series.