The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed however this weekend it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best and a group of new contestants vying for the chance to be crowned the 20th winner of Big Brother UK.

The show first aired in the UK back in 2000 with Craig Phillips being crowned the first ever winner of the reality show.

Since then there have been 18 other winners of Big Brother.

Some of the winners include the likes of Josie Gibson (This Morning), Brian Dowling (TV presenter and former host of Big Brother) and Kate Lawler (Radio and TV presenter).

Big Brother winners

The 19 Big Brother winners since the show first aired back in 2000 are:

Big Brother 1 (2000): Craig Phillips

Big Brother 2 (2001): Brian Dowling

Big Brother 3 (2002): Kate Lawler

Big Brother 4 (2003): Cameron Stout

Big Brother 5 (2004): Nadia Almada

Big Brother 6 (2005): Anthony Hutton

Big Brother 7 (2006): Pete Bennett

Big Brother 8 (2007): Brian Belo

Big Brother 9 (2008): Rachel Rice

Big Brother 10 (2009): Sophie Reade

Big Brother 11 (2010): Josie Gibson

Big Brother 12 (2011): Aaron Allard-Morgan

Big Brother 13 (2012): Luke Anderson

Big Brother 14 (2013): Sam Evans

Big Brother 15 (2014): Helen Wood

Big Brother 16 (2015): Chloe Woodburn

Big Brother 17 (2016): Jason Burrill

Big Brother 18 (2017): Isabelle Warburton

Big Brother 19 (2018): Cameron Cole

Celebrity Big Brother winners

There have also been 22 series of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.

The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:

Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee

Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen

Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez

Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton

Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty

Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton

Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson

Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid

Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty

Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch

Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary

Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark

Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson

Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey

Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price

Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill

Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T

Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear

Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan

Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding

Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act

Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas

When is Big Brother 2023 on TV?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV 1, ITV2 and ITV X.