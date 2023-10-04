Big Brother is set to return to UK television screens this weekend for the first time since 2018.
The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.
In 2018, Big Brother was axed however this weekend it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best and a group of new contestants vying for the chance to be crowned the 20th winner of Big Brother UK.
The show first aired in the UK back in 2000 with Craig Phillips being crowned the first ever winner of the reality show.
Since then there have been 18 other winners of Big Brother.
Some of the winners include the likes of Josie Gibson (This Morning), Brian Dowling (TV presenter and former host of Big Brother) and Kate Lawler (Radio and TV presenter).
Big Brother winners
The 19 Big Brother winners since the show first aired back in 2000 are:
- Big Brother 1 (2000): Craig Phillips
- Big Brother 2 (2001): Brian Dowling
- Big Brother 3 (2002): Kate Lawler
- Big Brother 4 (2003): Cameron Stout
- Big Brother 5 (2004): Nadia Almada
- Big Brother 6 (2005): Anthony Hutton
- Big Brother 7 (2006): Pete Bennett
- Big Brother 8 (2007): Brian Belo
- Big Brother 9 (2008): Rachel Rice
- Big Brother 10 (2009): Sophie Reade
- Big Brother 11 (2010): Josie Gibson
- Big Brother 12 (2011): Aaron Allard-Morgan
- Big Brother 13 (2012): Luke Anderson
- Big Brother 14 (2013): Sam Evans
- Big Brother 15 (2014): Helen Wood
- Big Brother 16 (2015): Chloe Woodburn
- Big Brother 17 (2016): Jason Burrill
- Big Brother 18 (2017): Isabelle Warburton
- Big Brother 19 (2018): Cameron Cole
Celebrity Big Brother winners
There have also been 22 series of Celebrity Big Brother with winners including Rylan Clark, Ryan Thomas and Katie Price.
The Celebrity Big Brother winners are:
- Celebrity Big Brother 1 (2001): Jack Dee
- Celebrity Big Brother 2 (2002): Mark Owen
- Celebrity Big Brother 3 (2005): Bez
- Celebrity Big Brother 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton
- Celebrity Big Brother 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty
- Celebrity Big Brother (Hijack) (2008): John Loughton
- Celebrity Big Brother 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson
- Celebrity Big Brother 7 (2010): Alex Reid
- Celebrity Big Brother 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty
- Celebrity Big Brother 9 (2012): Denise Welch
- Celebrity Big Brother 10 (2012): Julian Clary
- Celebrity Big Brother 11 (2013): Rylan Clark
- Celebrity Big Brother 12 (2013): Charlotte Crosby
- Celebrity Big Brother 13 (2014): Jim Davidson
- Celebrity Big Brother 14 (2014): Gary Busey
- Celebrity Big Brother 15 (UK vs USA) (2015): Katie Price
- Celebrity Big Brother 16 (2015): James Hill
- Celebrity Big Brother 17 (2016): Scotty T
- Celebrity Big Brother 18 (2016): Stephen Bear
- Celebrity Big Brother 19 (All Stars vs New Stars) (2017): Coleen Nolan
- Celebrity Big Brother 20 (2017): Sarah Harding
- Celebrity Big Brother 21 (Year of the Woman) (2018): Shane Jenek/Courtney Act
- Celebrity Big Brother 22 (Eye of the Storm) (2018): Ryan Thomas
When is Big Brother 2023 on TV?
Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.
The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.
Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV 1, ITV2 and ITV X.
