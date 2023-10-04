Gibson has stood in as one of a handful of co-hosts on This Morning alongside Holly Willougby since May when Scholfield stepped down from the show and ITV after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

The former Big Brother star was even on the ITV show when Willoughby returned to This Morning for the first time after the Schofield scandal.

But now it appears she has been overlooked as the permanent, long-term replacement for Schofield which has left her feeling "unsure" of her role and future on the show.

Good Morning Britain presenter could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

It was revealed yesterday that Ben Shephard - known for presenting Good Morning Britain alongside the likes of Susanna Reid - is reportedly set to replace Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning.

Shepard was a former stand-in host for Schofield between 2005 and 2011 and has returned to the sofa in recent weeks presenting This Morning alongside Willoughby.

Originally, This Morning bosses were planning on having only Holly Willoughby as the main presenter alongside a series of rotating co-hosts.

But the 48-year-old has apparently impressed show bosses so much in recent weeks they are looking at him as the permanent replacement for Schofield.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider said: "Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many avenues.



"Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.



"He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport."

Josie Gibson "unsure" about her future on This Morning

The news about Shephard has left fellow This Morning presenter Josie Gibson confused and unsure about her future on the show.

A source in The Mirror said: "Josie has been doing such a good job and everyone felt as though she would be staying as main co-host for good, but it now seems producers are hesitant about making it an all-female line-up.

"There are hopes that Holly and Ben could have classic chemistry like she did with Phil."

The source said Gibson "knows producers don't want to get rid of her", but added: "She's just feeling unsure about what her role within the show is going to be and had hoped for more of a feeling of job security rather than being pitted against other presenters."