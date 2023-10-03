The new series has moved over to ITV from Channel 5 and will see AJ Odudu and Will Best present the show as well as Big Brother: Late & Live.

But since the reality TV series started way back in the summer of 2000, and the nation was first gripped by the drama and chaos of the house, there have been some contestants who made a name for themselves.

Let’s take a look at some of the most successful Big Brother housemates of all time.

Who’s most likely to hook up in the Big Brother House? 👀🤭



AJ and Will reveal all... #BBUK @ajodudu @iamwillbest pic.twitter.com/tEKDeIi9BB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 27, 2023

Some of the most successful Big Brother contestants over the years

Brian Dowling

Brian won the second series of Big Brother in 2001 before going to claim the top spot on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010.

He then continued to be a famous face on the programme as a year later he hosted Big Brother for two years and replaced Davina McCall.

The 45-year-old has had numerous other TV and media appearances including on Hell’s Kitchen in 2008 and presenting slots on This Morning.

He has hosted The Real Housewives of Cheshire's reunion specials since the series' premiere in 2015 and was a celebrity on the Irish edition of Dancing with the Stars.

Brian and Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington were announced by RTÉ as the first male same-sex dance partners on the show during “switch-up week.”

Alison Hammond

TV legend Alison Hammond is known to many since she joined the This Morning family in 2003.

After co-hosting the Friday slot on the channel's flagship programme with Dermot O’Leary, she has recently sat alongside Holly Willoughby since Philip Schofield resigned from all his ITV duties earlier this year.

But Alison first made her way into the public eye after being on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.

Since then, the 48-year-old has starred on I'm A Celebrity in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec in 2014.

This year, Alison has taken on the role of presenting The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding, replacing Matt Lucas.

Kate Lawler

Loyal Big Brother fans might remember that Kate was on the same series of Big Brother as Alison and became the first female winner.

In 2002, she started as a radio presenter on Capital FM, and has also worked on other stations including Kerrang!, Manchester’s Key 103, and Virgin Radio.

She has also joined This Morning and is often spotted promoting competitions on the show.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson has gathered quite the following since her time on Big Brother in 2010.

After winning the show, she also took part in Ultimate Big Brother.

Other TV appearances include Celebrity Wedding Planner, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, and Loose Women.

She joined This Morning in 2019 as a “segment presenter and announcer” but has also now taken up main hosting duties next to Holly on the sofa.

Craig Phillips

Craig was the first-ever winner of Big Brother on Channel 4 and has been on numerous TV shows, including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

He reportedly gave his £70,000 cash prize to his friend Joanne Harris to pay for her heart and lung transplant.

Craig, who is also a builder, has been featured in many property programmes including Housecall, Housecall in the Country, Builders Sweat and Tears, Our House, Trading Up, Big Strong Boys, Renovation Street and Craig’s Trade Tips.

Jade Goody

Jade became a household name after entering the Big Brother house in 2002 – she made headlines when she was involved in the Big Brother racism controversy.

She later went on to star in her own television programmes, including Jade's Salon, Just Jade, and Jade's P.A, which led to her launching a variety of products under her own name.

Jade died in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer and now her 20-year-old son Bobby Brazier is currently competing on Strictly and is partnered with Dianne Buswell.

Nicki Grahame

Nicki was on Big Brother series seven and became famous for her “clash” with Aisleyne – however, they did become good friends eventually.

Among her multiple TV appearances, Nicki had her own reality show titled Princess Nikki.

Unfortunately, she died at the age of 38 due to complications of anorexia in April 2021.