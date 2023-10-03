RMT (the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) and ASLEF (The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) members are striking in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

ASLEF represents drivers, whereas the RMT represents workers from many different sectors of the rail industry - including station staff and guards.

Members of the Aslef union are locked in a long-running dispute with rail companies over pay.

The latest round of industrial action is expected to shut down the majority of the country’s rail network.

Announcing that you’re scrapping the Manchester leg of HS2 whilst in a disused railway station in Manchester that you had to fly to because the train workers were on strike is…. I was going to say ironic but I’m going to call it moronic. — harry x (@harryjonesxx) October 2, 2023

When are train drivers on strike?





Following their recent walkout on Saturday 30 September, Aslef members working at 16 rail companies will strike on Wednesday 4 October.

The union is also implementing a ban on working overtime from Monday 2 to Friday 6 October.

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Heathrow Express

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Northern

South Western Railway (including Island Line)

Southeastern

Southern

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Railway

Aslef said the action would “force the train operating companies to cancel all services and the ban on overtime will seriously disrupt the network”.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies, said operators will run as many trains as possible, but that there would be wide regional variations, with some running no services at all.

National Rail said: “On the days where full strike action is taking place, this is likely to result in little or no services across large areas of the network. Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a full strike day.

“Passengers are warned to expect significant disruption and advised to plan ahead and check before you travel.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner for live updates.

🚇 #TubeStrike suspended after RMT win concessions:

Strike action on London Underground has been suspended following significant progress made by @RMTunion negotiators and London Underground Limited (LUL) representatives. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zQWPyEfS3z — RMT (@RMTunion) October 3, 2023

When are the Tube strikes taking place?





Tube strikes are no longer going ahead tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the RMT said after talks with conciliation service Acas, it had managed to "save jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes".

The union added: "The significant progress means that key elements have been settled although there remains wider negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute."

Nick Dent, London Underground's director of customer operations, said: "We are pleased that the RMT has withdrawn its planned industrial action this week and that the dispute on our change proposals in stations is now resolved.

"This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions as we evolve London Underground to ensure we can continue to support the capital in the most effective way."

Glad to see the RMT and London Underground reach an agreement.



Why won’t the Tory government reach an agreement with the railway unions? They’re wasting huge amounts of public money prolonging the national dispute when it would be much cheaper for them to settle. https://t.co/bwDWXa2ztg — Jon Trickett MP (@jon_trickett) October 3, 2023

What's happening this week?





Tuesday 3 October

Train driver overtime ban likely to reduce services

Wednesday 4 October

Train driver strike and overtime ban to cancel or reduce services

Thursday 5 October

A knock-on effect of strikes affects early morning services. Train driver overtime ban likely to reduce services

Friday 6 October

Train driver overtime ban likely to reduce services

Saturday 7 October

The knock-on effect of strikes to affect early morning services