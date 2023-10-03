The former I'm A Celebrity contestant, 62, has spoken candidly about her mental health struggles during the time she went through hormonal changes and her periods stopped.



Speaking on the Postcards From Midlife podcast, she said: "When I went through it I had severe depression for about six months. I think it was 2015.



"There was nothing wrong in my life, I had made a lot of money, my kids were fine, my mum was fine. There was no problem.

Carol Vorderman confessed menopause was even a taboo topic on Loose Women

"And yet I would wake up in this huge bed in this huge house, I've got a swimming pool outside and all of that, and I just thought 'what's the point?'"I understand much more now [about] clinical depression , where you go: 'I can't go through this again, how can I make this stop', and those thoughts of 'well, there is obviously one way to make this stop.'"

The former Loose Women presenter also admitted that even during her time on the daytime talk show, menopause was something of a taboo topic.



She added: "Even when I was hosting Loose Women, which was 10 years ago, it was only acceptable to say, 'Ooh, I'm having a bit of a moment' and make light of yourself when you're going through this.



"It's not always horrific for people, but you can have horrific days."



"Now, thank God, women are going: 'No, stuff that, this is what's happening, I need help in the workplace, I need to be able to hear from people who are doing this.'"



Vorderman pointed to the way people would try to spin the menopause as women going "crazy".



She explained: "Because it was a patriarchy — you know, 'Women, they just go crazy and they say crazy things.



"We're driving a horse and cart through that old-fashioned society attitude to women going through the menopause."