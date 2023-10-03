The comedy legend is taking on the judging role after Rita, 33, was forced to pull out of some upcoming episodes due to other work commitments.

The comedian and actress, who is also known for starring in the hit sketch show French and Saunders, is set to add yet another programme to her long list of appearances.

Jennifer Saunders, 65, is set to bring barrels of laughs as she joins Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on the high-energy judging panel.

Ab Fab star Jennifer Saunders 'filling in' for Rita Ora on The Masked Singer

A source told The Sun: "Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it.

"She's a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It's a real coup for the show."

Rita Ora's The Masked Singer absence is only meant to be temporary as she will definitely feature in the upcoming new series.

Previously, the source said: “The show is a huge part of Rita’s life but her hectic schedule means she is going to miss a couple of shows in the upcoming series.

“Filming on the new instalment begins in the coming weeks and Rita is going to be there when she can.

“The show’s bosses are lining up some stellar celebrity guests to hold the fort while Rita is off and they can’t wait to surprise fans with who they have booked.”