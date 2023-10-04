Colder and damper conditions often lead to mould around windows and in bathroom and kitchen areas.

The health issues caused by mould are also well-known with those living in mouldy spaces likely to experience nausea, asthma and more.

Left untreated, mould and dampness can be costly with the average price of removing this from a whole house being around £1800, according to the experts over at Checkatrade.

Expert reveals top tips for preventing mould in your house this autumn and winter

According to expert Chris Hutton, there are a number of preventative measures to take to prevent mould and damp in your home.

Control humidity

Keeping an eye on the humidity levels in your house is a surefire way to prevent mould with levels of between 30% and 60% being ideal.

Dehumidifiers are a great way to control this in damp and mould-prone parts of the property.

Proper ventilation

Making sure a house is well-ventilated can help control moisture levels. This can be done through the use of extraction fans, opening windows and air conditioning.

For those able to afford them, attic vents can also allow proper circulation.

Address leaks and seal gaps

Checking for issues relating to roof leaks, plumbing and unsealed gaps can help prevent water from gradually flooding parts of your house and causing mould on walls and in and around window areas.

Maintain your home's exterior

Ensuring rainwater is directed away from the home is another good way to prevent household mould as downpours can lead to flooding and moisture issues.

Properly storing items and cleaning your house

Ensuring surfaces are regularly cleaned and that items are properly stored in dry areas is one way to prevent mould from building up in a problem area and from accumulating on your personal belongings.

Monitor indoor plants

Houseplants can sometimes promote mould growth, so keeping an eye on moisture levels in plant pots may go a long way in preventing this scourge.

However, despite this, there are actually some houseplants that can absorb some dampness such as lilies, orchids and spider plants.

Use mould-resistant paint

In kitchens and bathrooms that repeatedly struggle with moisture, mould-resistant paints may save you a lot of time and money in the long run.