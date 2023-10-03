57-year-old Piers turned down BBC Strictly Come Dancing bosses' approaches saying there wasn't enough cash to make him do it.

Piers said: “Strictly asked me last year. There wasn’t enough money. If you want me to humiliate myself on a dance floor, I was offered $150,000 by Dancing With The Stars in America when I was doing America’s Got Talent.

“And I said, ‘Come back to me if it’s $1.2million’. They haven’t come back yet.” He added: “I don’t want to put the other contestants under that kind of pressure. Look at this natural dancing torso.”

"I’d rather eat my own testicles”





Piers has also ruled out I'm A Celebrity, telling the Sun: “On balance I’d rather eat my own testicles.” It comes after Ant and Dec admitted Piers, the former ITV Good Morning Britain star, was top of their wishlist - along with his pal Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ant said: "The way things are going with him (Ronaldo) at Man United, he might be here next year. See you next year Ronaldo!" Dec chimed in: "Ronaldo, he's just been interviewed by Piers Morgan ain't he... now Piers Morgan, there's a campmate I'd like to see."

Ant added: "Piers Morgan, see you next year kiddo, eat this ball."

Speaking out in the aftermath of the cheeky pair's Instagram Live video, Piers shared the clip and wrote: "Thanks lads @antanddec but on balance I’d rather eat my own testicles."

Piers later told his fans: “Let me make one thing crystal clear: there’s no way I’m ever exposing myself to a series of ghastly gastronomic humiliations for the delectation of the British public.

"When I munch kangaroo testicles, I do so in the privacy of my home.”