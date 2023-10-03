The presenters also opened up about what they were most excited about as well as how they felt when they were selected to front the popular programme.

This comes as the show returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday, October 8 from 9pm.

Will Best and AJ Odudu reveal the huge challenges facing the Big Brother housemates this year

When asked what the "biggest challenge" would be for the new contestants entering the Big Brother House, Will Best responded: "Probably being without their phones. Most people – myself very much included – can’t go 30 seconds without checking it, so that first week is going to be tough."

"Then there’s the fact they’ll be in there with people who, in the outside world, they’d probably never meet, let alone live with. "

"That’s going to test them in all sorts of ways. And no, I don’t think I’d last long in the house. I‘ve got a sneaking suspicion I’m riddled with annoying habits."

AJ Odudu shared a similar opinion that sharing a space with random people would be a massive challenge for some.

She said: "I think the biggest challenge is that the Big Brother house is 24/7. You share the same bedroom, the same spaces, the same food, everything!

"I grew up with five brothers and two sisters and all 10 of us (including my parents) lived in a small space under the same roof. I love my family to bits, but I’ve done my time – I’m riding solo now."

Big Brother presenters reveal what they are looking forward to the most in 2023 series

When asked what they were looking forward to the most in the ITV series, Will Best said: "Meeting the housemates! They’re what makes the show special, and I know they’re going to be amazing. Real people, properly representative of the UK today, all chosen because they’re genuinely interesting."

AJ added: "I’m most looking forward to meeting all the wonderful housemates and learning about their stories. Also, I can’t wait to say the words ‘Hello Big Brother house, this is AJ!’"

The duo also revealed how they felt when they were selected for the programme, with Will saying: "I was working on another job, in a car with the crew and as soon as I got off the phone, the crew thought I had received bad news because of my reaction.

"It was big news to receive in a car full of people that you couldn’t tell about it. I love Big Brother and if you had asked me at the start of my career what show I would want to present, this would be it! I’m also getting to work with a really good friend. AJ is the loveliest person in the world and I’m so excited I get to do this with her."

AJ said: "I was on another job too and couldn’t say anything. I was so buzzing and excited. I didn’t tell anyone until my name was on the dotted line – it didn’t feel real. Me and Will have had celebratory drinks and dinner together since we found out."

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday, October 8 from 9pm.