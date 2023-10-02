Last week the BBC put the Panorama episode into its schedule but gave no detail on what it would be about.

The Radio Times had it listed with the generic description: “In-depth current affairs report covering a story behind the headlines”.

Recently a Channel 4 Dispatches episode drew attention when an unexpected edition of the show was suddenly scheduled which concerned allegations made against comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault and rape.

The BBC had not provided any sort of detail on the episode (Image: PA)

Due to the similar secretive nature of the investigations programme being announced with barely any detail, it has prompted much speculation online of what it will be about.

After releasing no details at all about the Panorama episode, the BBC updated its schedule page for BBC One in the afternoon ahead of its release.

The episode is titled The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool and it is investigating "allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US".

On its BBC One schedule page, the description reads: Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multi-billion dollar empire and the epitome of cool.

The episode listing for the Panorama episode has finally updated (Image: BBC)

"Now after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

"Silenced for years by the fear of breaking non-disclosure agreements, these men describe feeling exploited and traumatised by their experience.

"One high profile American lawyer has called for prosecutors to investigate."

When to watch the BBC Panorama episode

The episode will be broadcast at 9pm on Monday, October 2 on BBC One, and is set to be repeated on BBC Two on Saturday at 12.50am.