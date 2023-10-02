The reality TV star, 32, was named as part of the 2022 lineup of the popular jungle contest but was removed 24 hours in under medical grounds.

Olivia was forced to exit the programme when a routine blood test showed signs of anaemia.

Everything turned out to be "absolutely fine" in the end and she has now teased that she has "unfinished business" with the ITV1 survival show.





Speaking on ITV's Lorraine she said: "I turned out to be absolutely fine but they were being careful, they were doing their jobs and looking after me. At some point, I would love to return. Unfinished business!"

Olivia first appeared on Love Island back in 2017 and since appearing on the dating show she has also appeared as a Loose Women panellist and has also fronted a series of documentaries.

Her documentaries have focused on a range of hard-hitting subjects including Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich which explored the industry of selling sexual content online.

Olivia Attwood's new documentary tackles online trolling

She is now back with a new film which tackles the issue of trolling and will feature the likes of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas as she shares her experience.



Olivia explained: "People who troll don't want to own things that they say. Research shows that people who troll are quite intelligent and they know how to cut where it hurts but they lack empathy in terms of the pain they are causing.



"The motivation is just to be heard and to be seen, which I know doesn't make an excuse for it and you see the people we meet during the film are from all different walks of life - the impact it has is huge. Shirley humanised it in the sense that - this is a real human being who had written this.

"She said it had impacted how safe she felt on a day-to-day basis."



'Olivia Attwood vs the Trolls' is available now to stream on ITVX.