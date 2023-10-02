A former stand-in host for Phillip between 2005 and 20011, the 48-year-old presenter apparently impressed show bosses after a recent return to the sofa.

Originally, This Morning bosses were planning on having only Holly Willoughby as the main presenter alongside a series of rotating co-hosts.

The programme's producers are now reportedly considering Ben Shephard as a permanent replacement following Schofield's exit in May.

Good Morning Britain presenter could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider said: "Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many avenues.



"Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts. He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.



"He and Holly go back years too – he presented on This Morning some years ago and they have a great rapport."



Ben is a familiar face to ITV viewers, presenting on programmes like Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point and the Saturday game show Ninja Warrior UK.

ITV said: "Ben is a much loved and popular presenter on ITV but no such decisions have been made."

The news comes after Schofield revealed on social media earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role on This Morning effective immediately following 20 years on the sofa.

The veteran presenter, who also fronted Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby, made the announcement following the news that he had concealed an affair with a much younger man who also worked on the programme.

ITV has already announced that Stephen Mulhern will replace Schofield in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, which returns in January 2024.