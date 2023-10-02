National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the 2023 October winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Greater Manchester with the bond number 284MT463803.

The owner's winning bond was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in October 2016 with an overall holding of £50,000.

NS&I is delighted to support #uksavingsweek. We are doing our bit to make it easier to save and introduced Pay by bank account in May. Customers can top up their accounts in a quick, easy and secure way and so far have made over 300,000 deposits, totalling more than £1.5 billion https://t.co/2JDu9mlmHt — nsandi (@nsandi) September 21, 2023

The second Premium Bond winner to claim £1 million is from West Scotland with bond number 159TJ094783.

The winner has an overall holding of £50,000 with a winning bond worth £5,000 purchased in September 2009.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in October

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

You can check the October big winners via the NS&I website here.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 71

£50,000 - 141

£25,000 - 284

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

Have you won a cash prize in this month's Premium Bond draw? (Image: Getty)

How to check if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.