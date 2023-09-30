Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins won’t air at its normal scheduled time this week as the broadcasters shake up the normal air time.
The change will see Celebrity SAS move from Tuesday at 9.30pm to Sunday at 9pm, starting on October 1.
The popular show that sees some country's most well-known faces take on gruelling military-style challenges will still be available to watch on Channel 4 and All 4.
The first episode of Celebrity SAS gained a lot of attention with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock making his debut.
Hancock’s debut also saw many viewers pleased to see the MP face the SAS-style tasks, including being punched in the face by former footballer Jermaine Pennant.
Paid £45,000 to appear in the show, viewers were also delighted to watch Hancock face intense interrogation from Jason Fox and Chris Oliver.
The pair grilled Hancock on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his affair with Gina Colandangelo.
Describing the matter, the MP said: “I was managing a very difficult situation, in a professional sense” adding he thought he’d “done a pretty good job.”
During the show, Fox also referred to Hancock by a nickname, mocking “Hancock with a silent ‘Han’”, gaining a lot of praise from viewers.
Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares full line up
The full line-up of celebrities taking on the gruelling reality show includes:
- Matt Hancock - Politician
- Gareth Gates - Singer-songwriter
- Michelle Heaton - Singer
- Siva Kaneswaran - Muscian (The Wanted)
- Danielle Lloyd - TV personality
- Melinda Messenger - Former model
- Jermaine Pennant - Former footballer
- Gareth Thomas - Rugby player
- James 'Arg' Argent - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)
- Montana Brown - Love Island star
- Teddy Soares - Love Island contestant
- Amber Turner - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)
- Zoe Lyons - Comedian and TV personality
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter - Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star
- Perri Shakes-Drayton - Athlete
- Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE - Paralympic cyclist
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday at 9pm.
