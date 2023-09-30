The change will see Celebrity SAS move from Tuesday at 9.30pm to Sunday at 9pm, starting on October 1.

The popular show that sees some country's most well-known faces take on gruelling military-style challenges will still be available to watch on Channel 4 and All 4.

The first episode of Celebrity SAS gained a lot of attention with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock making his debut.

Hancock’s debut also saw many viewers pleased to see the MP face the SAS-style tasks, including being punched in the face by former footballer Jermaine Pennant.

Paid £45,000 to appear in the show, viewers were also delighted to watch Hancock face intense interrogation from Jason Fox and Chris Oliver.

The pair grilled Hancock on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his affair with Gina Colandangelo.

Describing the matter, the MP said: “I was managing a very difficult situation, in a professional sense” adding he thought he’d “done a pretty good job.”

During the show, Fox also referred to Hancock by a nickname, mocking “Hancock with a silent ‘Han’”, gaining a lot of praise from viewers.

Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares full line up

The full line-up of celebrities taking on the gruelling reality show includes:

Matt Hancock - Politician

Gareth Gates - Singer-songwriter

Michelle Heaton - Singer

Siva Kaneswaran - Muscian (The Wanted)

Danielle Lloyd - TV personality

Melinda Messenger - Former model

Jermaine Pennant - Former footballer

Gareth Thomas - Rugby player

James 'Arg' Argent - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)

Montana Brown - Love Island star

Teddy Soares - Love Island contestant

Amber Turner - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)

Zoe Lyons - Comedian and TV personality

Kirsty-Leigh Porter - Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star

Perri Shakes-Drayton - Athlete

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE - Paralympic cyclist

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday at 9pm.