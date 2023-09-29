The two presenters are set to share the hosting of the main show which kicks off on Sunday, October 8.

The pair will also front a nightly live debrief programme called Big Brother: Late & Live where ITV says they will 'debate all the hot topics inside the house'.

The reboot series will see a new cast of housemates walk into the legendary Big Brother house for six weeks as they dodge weekly evictions and house drama.

Who’s most likely to hook up in the Big Brother House? 👀🤭



AJ and Will reveal all... #BBUK @ajodudu @iamwillbest pic.twitter.com/tEKDeIi9BB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 27, 2023

Both Will and AJ were confirmed as the new presenters by the broadcaster in April 2023.

ITV has also revealed that the new series will have 36 episodes which will include 34 highlights shows and a 90-minute launch and final, according to TV Zone.

It also reports that there will be a spin-off show that will air six nights a week after every main show which will air from Sunday to Friday.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation.

"With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, added: “It’s an all-new Big Brother on a new channel and with new hosts. AJ and Will are fresh, with bags of talent, and a real passion for this iconic show. It’s going to be such fun having them at the helm.”

At the time, former Strictly contestant AJ said about the news: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier.

"Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

⚠️BIG NEWS⚠️



We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

Co-host Will added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Beyond her Strictly Come Dancing stint, AJ is best known for co-presenting the 2013 Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side, alongside Emma Willis and Rylan Clark.

AJ also hosted the 2021 Channel 4 reality show spin off Married at First Sight: Afters and Eurovision fans will recognise her for presenting the UK jury points in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Meanwhile, Will Best is well known for presenting numerous shows on Channel 4, ITV and the BBC including T4 on the Beach and Dance Dance Dance.

When is Big Brother on TV?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.

Viewers will remember that the first programme started on Channel 4 in 2000 and stayed on there for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 at 9 pm on ITV 1, ITV2 and ITV X.