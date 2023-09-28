She was filming the new series in a pub alongside her co-host Phil Spencer when she fell down a flight of stairs.

The pair have been presenting the Channel 4 show together for more than 20 years.

Kirstie Allsopp says she is 'battered and bruised' after falling down stairs

Kirstie shared an update with her 315k followers on Instagram in a video, she explained: "Today is Wednesday, and it's a working day.

"I should be out filming Location Location Location. Except yesterday, when we were in a pub in Stoke Newington, filming a chat with our lovely house hunters Beth and Rory, I went off to the loo.

“Unfortunately, I got something wrong and I ended up falling down an entire flight of stairs.

"It was, I think without a doubt, the scariest thing and most painful thing I have ever done in my life and I feel immensely blessed to be lying here in bed and not having broken anything.

“I'm bruised and battered. I went and had an x-ray and a CT scan. And I've been looked over by a lovely doctor."

As she thanked paramedics for “scooping her off the floor,” the 52-year-old continued to say: "I want to apologise to our sound man who had earphones on when I tumbled down an entire flight of stairs and heard everything.

Kirstie said Phil stepped in to show her house hunters their potential new home as she went to hospital, adding: "Hopefully if I am feeling up to it I will Facetime them to give my advice from bed."

The TV presenter who has been told to get plenty of bed rest said there were “so many people” who were kind and helped her when she was injured.

She said: "Sadly that spa weekend I was taking my sister on is no longer happening, but I am really grateful, to be honest, it was quite comic ... When I was lying with my dress around my waist on the pub floor, I thought, 'Oh my god there is a comic element to it.'

“There were so many people that were so kind and helpful, Bernie from Enfield, Hayley from New York, and you know, you rely on the kindness of strangers when you are in that situation so I am very grateful."

Kirstie and Phil have only just returned to filming Location, Location, Location together as Phil took a break after the death of both his parents.

The 53-year-old’s parents died in August on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent.

Anne and David were on their way to have lunch when their car toppled off a bridge and into a river.