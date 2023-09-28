Incredible satellite imagery shows Storm Agnes on September 27 as the countries braced for its arrival.

The Met Office, who named the storm on Monday, predicted that the storm would make landfall in Western Ireland before strong winds hit the UK around lunchtime.

The weather forecaster issued a yellow weather warning which was in place until Thursday, September 28 at 7 am.

The God's eye view was made possible by NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

The satellite imagery is available within three hours of observation - essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now".

The storm swept in from the North Atlantic during Wednesday with the wind gusting to 83mph at Capel Curig North Wales, according to the Met Office.

What happened to Storm Agnes?





🌬️ Despite #StormAgnes clearing away to the northeast, there will still be some strong winds across the north and west on Thursday morning



⛅ A drier day with sunny spells developing for most, particularly in the south and east



🌧️ Further heavy rain arriving in the west later pic.twitter.com/znEhpdFPKJ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2023

The weather warning for Storm Agnes lifted at 7 am on Thursday morning as the storm cleared away to the northeast.

The weather forecaster has said that there will still be some strong winds across the north and west on Thursday morning though.

It will remain particularly windy in the north of Scotland throughout Thursday.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

It has also predicted a drier day with sunny spells developing for most, particularly in the south and east.

Further heavy rain is also forecast to arrive in the west later.

However, a ridge of high pressure is also forecast from the south which is expected to bring more settled weather for the weekend.