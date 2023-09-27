The Met Office named Storm Agnes on Monday (September 25) as it warned of possible 'danger to life' in some parts of the country.

The affected area spans from the southwest of England, to Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

If you’re wondering exactly when Storm Agnes will hit the UK, look no further.

🌬️ Remaining wet and windy in the north and west this evening as #StormAgnes continues to track northeastwards



🌔 Lighter winds in the southeast, and drier, with clearer spells developing



⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/gRZNPjr57Y — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2023

When will Storm Agnes hit the UK?





Gusts of up to 70mph have already been recorded in south-west Ireland, with the storm set to hit areas of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “This evening’s rush hour could be quite tricky” in some north and north-western areas of the UK, as it is expected to coincide with expected periods of strong wind and rain.”

He added: “Some of the worst conditions are still to come. The rain warnings are out to cover through the evening and the wind warnings are into the overnight period.

“We are looking at high gusts developing.”

With strong winds in the forecast due to #StormAgnes, here are a few tips if you are travelling today 👇@TheRAC_UK @NationalHways pic.twitter.com/ePs1hw5SzM — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2023

In the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday, gusts of 53mph were recorded and “well into the 40mph (zone)” across parts of Cornwall and parts of Wales, but “the winds are picking up”, Mr Petagna said.

He said there is “a contrast in the South East as it is escaping all this and has seen some bright weather”.

The alerts include a wind warning until 7am on Thursday stretching across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as the south-west of England, the West Midlands and most of the north of England.

There are also rain warnings for much of Scotland through to Thursday at 3am.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

The Met Office said: “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect eastern parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some inland locations may see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and perhaps 65-75 mph over hills and around some coasts.

“The strongest gusts are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.”

The Met Office has said that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" are possible as it warned of "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

The weather forecaster also said the spell of "significantly disruptive" strong winds could feature gusts of up to 50-60mph inland and 60-80mph on the coast.

On the weather from Thursday, Mr Petagna said: “The weather will stay unsettled for the next few days but we are not expecting it to be as impactful.”