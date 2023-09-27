Autumn has officially begun and although this means the likes of heavy rain and storms are on the way, there are some living creatures among us who are ready to come out and play.

From red deer to barn owls and many insects, some of these animals are the busiest species in the cooler season.

This is why they come out in autumn along with some interesting facts about them according to National Geographic.

What animals come out in autumn?





Hedgehog

“When hedgehogs are born, (there can be up to seven babies in a single litter) their coat of spines are soft and short.

“Soon after birth, these spines become sharper and longer, offering protection from predators.”

Barn owl

“Barn owls do most of their hunting at night. Even when in complete darkness, these amazing birds are still able to detect the tiniest of prey, like voles, using their super-sensitive hearing.”

Red squirrel

“Red squirrels have a big, bushy tail which helps them to balance as they run along branches.

“Sadly, the number of red squirrels has plummeted since the introduction of grey squirrels from North America.

“Thankfully, there are lots of conservation projects that are working to increase their numbers.”

Red fox

“Red foxes are highly adaptable, which explains why you can find them in so many different environments, from woodlands and mountains to deserts and cities.

“Their resourcefulness has earned red foxes a reputation for being clever and cunning.”

Red deer

“These rusty-red beasts are the UK’s largest land mammals, weighing up to a whopping 190 kilograms.

“Red deer are native to the UK – they’ve lived in Britain for over 11,000 years.”

Have you spotted a red deer in a field near you yet? (Image: Getty)

Grey wolf

“Wolves are well-known for their spine-chilling howl, which they use to communicate with other wolves.

“Each wolf’s howl is unique, helping them to identify other members of their pack from their calls alone.”

Badger

“Black-and-white-striped badgers are the UK’s biggest land predator. They are shy, solitary creatures but can be fierce if they feel threatened.”

Dormouse

“Dormice are expert climbers. Their long toes and sharp claws help them to cling to branches, helping them to avoid predators and forage for their favourite food – nuts and berries.”

Why do different animals come out in autumn?





The National Geographic explains: “Conversely, for many animals, it's a season of intense preparation for the looming winter.

“From deer to birds to bears, many species are triggered by the shortening days to switch into a frenetic mode of gathering food, finding mates, and more.”