Testing and isolation rules have recently changed, with the latest guidelines put in place in April this year.

This was to “ensure testing continues to focus on those at highest risk, enables appropriate clinical treatment and supports the management of outbreaks in high-risk settings including health and social care,” reports the UK government website.

But what should you do if you get Covid from someone now?

What to do if you have Covid in 2023

The NHS website says most people should be able to look after themselves at home if they have Covid.

You should also try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you or your child have symptoms and have either a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work, school, childcare, or do your normal activities.

The NHS advises you should only continue with your normal activities once you no longer have a high temperature and feel better.

It adds: “If your child has mild symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or mild cough, and they feel well enough, they can go to school or childcare.”

What are the new rules for Covid testing in the UK?





You are no longer required to do a Covid rapid lateral flow test if you have symptoms.

It is also no longer a legal requirement to isolate at home if you have it.

However, the NHS outlines the following guidelines if you have tested positive:

Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for three days after the day the test was taken if you or your child are under 18 years old – children and young people tend to be infectious to other people for less time than adults

Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test if you are 18 years old or over

Avoid meeting people who are more likely to get seriously ill from viruses, such as people with a weakened immune system, for 10 days after the day you took your test

You can find out more about current Covid guidelines including when to see a GP on the NHS website.