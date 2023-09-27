Siobhan Finneran played Claire Cartwright, the sister of Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) in the BBC drama but now she turns her focus to the new six-part ITV series.

Protection is a series based on the first-hand experiences of a long-serving witness protection officer and will show what happens when the system breaks down.

New ITV thriller series to star Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran

Siobhan Finneran plays Detective Inspector Liz Nyles who finds herself at the heart of such a breach; personally compromised by an affair with a colleague, but determined to fight back, and uncover the true source of corruption within her unit.

She aims to redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses safe even if they don’t always deserve it.

She must find the truth and to do that she will be taken deep into the heart of the criminal underbelly and beyond as she becomes more and more torn between caring for her family, her loyalty to her lover and her duty as a police officer.

Protection is based on an idea by a witness protection specialist who served in the Met for 30 years.

During his time in witness protection, he looked after a number of high-profile cases and informants, including, war criminals, terrorists and criminals of all kinds.

Where will Protection be filmed?





Filming for Protection has begun in Liverpool and the series will air on ITV and ITVX in 2024.

Which actors are in the cast of Protection?





Here’s a list of actors that will feature in the new series as well as other shows they’ve been a part of.

Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Alma’s Not Normal, Time, The Stranger, A Confession)

Nadine Marshall (Champion, Sherwood, Trigger Point)

Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow, Bloods)

Barry Ward (Bad Sisters)

Chaneil Kular (Sex Education)

David Hayman (Sid and Nancy)

Nichola Burley (The Gold)

Akiya Henry (Silent Witness)

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: “The clandestine world of witness protection creates a thrilling backdrop for this intriguing crime thriller written brilliantly by Kris Mrska.

“We’ve attracted an amazing cast including Siobhan Finneran, Nadine Marshall and Katherine Kelly and I’m delighted to commission the series from Willow Grylls and her team at New Pictures.”

New Pictures Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Willow Grylls, and Charlie Hampton, said: “Kris Mrksa has created an exciting and compulsive thriller that takes us into the often-hidden world of witness protection with some incredible female characters at its heart, led by the brilliant Siobhan Finneran, Nadine Marshall and Katherine Kelly.”