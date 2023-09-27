The X Factor star won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013 and went on to host Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until 2018.

But as the new series is only weeks away, Rylan told Loose Women that Big Brother was “a massive part of my life” and said it was his “favourite thing to do in the world.”

He continued to say on Tuesday’s show (September 26): “For the past five years, since it’s been off I’ve been very vocal saying it should come back.

“In my eyes, it was and still is the best reality show out there, the real reality show.

“And at that point I didn’t know what was going on with Big Brother and I said very much that I hope I’m a part of it.

“I suppose naively and stupidly, to a point, I just thought I’ve been there for six – nearly seven – years, I mean I’ve got a Diary Room built in my house, I love the show so much.”

Rylan Clark says he would have returned to Big Brother 'in a heartbeat'





The former Strictly: It Takes Two presenter added: “I just sillily presumed I’d be asked back, I knew Emma wasn’t going back, she’s a good friend of mine, and I wasn’t, it didn’t transpire to be.

“I could one of those people now that sits there and goes, ‘it’s what I wanted.’ It wasn’t what I wanted.

“I would’ve gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat, and it was quite difficult actually, because I didn’t find out until near on when everyone else found out, which I was quite upset about.

“But I genuinely, hand on heart, wish everyone well because I wanted that show to come back for a long time.

“But from a personal point of view I was devastated."

AJ Odudu and Will Best announced as new Big Brother presenters

Strictly’s AJ Odudu and Channel 4 legend Will Best will host Big Brother: Late & Live, the after show which will follow on from the drama and chaos of the main house each night.

It will be broadcast from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience - giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

Big Brother: Late & Live will be the only place to watch the evictees first live interview alongside celebrity guest commentary and weekly nomination results.

When does Big Brother start in 2023?





ITV has confirmed the new series will start on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

The launch will be aired across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

However, the remainder of the series will be available every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

As usual, the public will be able to vote throughout the series and ultimately decide on the winner, who will walk away with a “life-changing” cash prize.