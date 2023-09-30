If you like to wrap up warm and mooch around looking at all the lights, visiting a Christmas market could be the ideal way to get into the festive spirit.

With plenty organised across the UK each year, you might even fancy a winter road trip.

The International Drivers Association has listed the top 10 Christmas markets in the UK, according to Google Search data in 2023.

Top 10 Christmas markets in the UK

Bath Christmas market – 140,000 UK searches

Bath’s Christmas market is located in the picturesque city and it features more than 150 chalets offering high-quality handmade crafts, food items and Christmas decorations.

The International Drivers Association says the twinkling lights combined with the backdrop of Bath Abbey is a sight not to be missed.

Manchester Christmas market – 137,000 UK searches

Manchester’s event is one of the biggest and most popular Christmas markets in the UK with a diverse range of stalls distributed across 10 different sites across the city.

Visitors can expect world foods, handcrafted gifts and festive drinks.

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market – 136,000 UK searches

This market is recognised for its German food stalls and its German twist on festivities.

You can look forward to sampling bratwursts, pretzels and schnitzels.

Edinburgh Christmas market – 136,000 UK searches

Edinburgh’s Christmas market stands out due to its stunning location, the International Drivers Association explains.

It sits under the shadow of Edinburgh Castle and offers unique gifts as well as festive food and drinks.

Lincoln Christmas market – 129,000 UK searches

Lincoln’s market is famous for its medieval square lit up by light decorations, providing a unique atmosphere while also delving into the historical essence of the city.

Leeds Christkindelmarkt – 128,000 UK searches

This Christmas market is also German-inspired and it’s renowned for providing a programme of entertainment.

There are plenty of festive treats to indulge in too.

Winchester Cathedral Christmas market – 112,000 UK searches

Winchester’s Christmas market is held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, offering a festive experience with a side of history and tradition.

This market is known for its excellent standard of British craft stalls.

Glasgow Christmas market – 98,000 UK searches

Popular with both Scots and tourists, Glasgow’s Christmas market has a friendly vibe and a variety of food and craft stalls under sparkling lights.

York Christmas market – 95,000 UK searches

Artisan gift stalls and festive foods are two of the things you’ll find at York’s Christmas markets.

Visitors can also expect traditional carol singing, all within the medieval city walls.

Cardiff Christmas market – 95,000 UK searches

For more than 20 years, Cardiff’s Christmas market has brought talented artists, craftspeople and food and drink producers from across Wales together.

"In the heart of Winter, Christmas markets bring warmth and light to the darkest corners of the United Kingdom," says Julianna Marshall from the International Drivers Association.

"For savvy travellers, Google search data sheds a light on which markets to explore."

She added: "Exploring UK's Christmas markets is a magical experience that can warm any winter’s chill”.