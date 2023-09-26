It can easily lead to flooding which can be very dangerous, so it's good to be prepared with knowledge on what to do in such a situation.

Here are a few tips to help keep you and your property safe during the event of heavy rain.

Heavy rain can often lead to flooding (Image: PA)

5 tips to help stay safe during heavy rain

Prepare a flood kit

In the event of heavy rain or flooding the Met Office recommends putting together an emergency flood kit with essential items.

These items include:

Insurance documents and list of contact numbers

Torch & spare batteries

First aid kit and any prescription medicines

Warm waterproof clothes and blankets

Bottled water and snacks

Battery or wind-up radio

Supplies for looking after your baby or pet

It will be helpful for everyone in a household to know where this flood kit is.

What to do if trapped in a building by floodwater

If you get trapped in a building by floodwater, the Met Office suggests:

Go to the highest level in the building you are in

Do not go into attic spaces to avoid being trapped by rising water

Only go to a roof if necessary

Call 999 and wait for help

They add: "It is not safe to drive or walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help."

Make your property resilient to flooding

The Met Office suggests a few ways of reducing flood damage including laying tiles instead of carpets, moving electrical sockets up the wall and fitting non-return valves.

Additionally, you could fix floorboards to doors and windows, get plastic covers to seal airbricks and get sandbags.

How to drive safely in heavy rain

The Met Office recommends not to drive in heavy rain if possible (Image: David Davies/PA Wire)

It is recommended not to drive in heavy rain if possible but if you have to then there are a few things to keep in mind.

Obviously, drive at a slower pace than usual, only use main roads if you can and utilise your dipped headlights.

Also, keep a bigger gap than usual between vehicles to give yourself a chance to slow down if need be.

Things to do in the home ahead of flooding

If you have checked flooding advice in your area and you know flooding is likely to occur, here are a few things you can do ahead of time.

Charging mobile phone devices, turning off gas, water and electricity supplies and keeping valuable documents and devices up high are all things the Met Office recommends.