The sauce has been created for the quarter or consumers that believe it’s acceptable to put ketchup on pasta.

No other Heinz pasta sauce has contained ketchup until now.

The new Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce is 10% ketchup alongside 84% tomato puree and other ingredients such as vinegar, olive oil and herbs and spices.

The pasta sauce will be available to buy at Tesco (Image: Heinz/PA Wire)

Heinz creates Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

Heinz said it settled on 10% to achieve the taste of ketchup while also making sure the flavours mixed well with the pasta sauce.

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults in September and found that more than half (59%) considered it unacceptable to put ketchup on pasta.

However, 24% had no objection to the idea of using the condiment as a sauce.

Those most likely to be open to it are aged between 18 and 34.

Some 29% have previously tried adding ketchup to their pasta, with 8% doing so regularly and 11% occasionally.

Heinz's new ventures director, Caio Fontenele. said: “Never say never! Whether ketchup was originally intended to go on pasta or not, we couldn’t help but listen to the love our fans share on social media for the combination.

“So, we’ve brought together our Heinz Pasta Sauce and Heinz Tomato Ketchup to give you the pasta sauce we’ve all been dreaming of. While some might say it’s ridiculously wrong, we think it’s simply, ridiculously good.”

How to buy the new Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

The new limited-edition pasta sauce will be available from Wednesday, October 4 at Tesco supermarkets nationwide and heinztohome.co.uk for four weeks for a recommended retail price of £2.50.