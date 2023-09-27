After new research, Heinz has created a new pasta sauce for ketchup lovers.
The sauce has been created for the quarter or consumers that believe it’s acceptable to put ketchup on pasta.
No other Heinz pasta sauce has contained ketchup until now.
The new Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce is 10% ketchup alongside 84% tomato puree and other ingredients such as vinegar, olive oil and herbs and spices.
Heinz creates Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce
Heinz said it settled on 10% to achieve the taste of ketchup while also making sure the flavours mixed well with the pasta sauce.
Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults in September and found that more than half (59%) considered it unacceptable to put ketchup on pasta.
However, 24% had no objection to the idea of using the condiment as a sauce.
Those most likely to be open to it are aged between 18 and 34.
@healthyfitnessmeals Try it before you judge 😂 4/5 of my kids love this 🙌🏻 they actually made it up years ago so am sharing 🤪 #spaghetti #TikTokFanFest #PostAMemory ♬ Surrender - Natalie Taylor
Some 29% have previously tried adding ketchup to their pasta, with 8% doing so regularly and 11% occasionally.
Heinz's new ventures director, Caio Fontenele. said: “Never say never! Whether ketchup was originally intended to go on pasta or not, we couldn’t help but listen to the love our fans share on social media for the combination.
“So, we’ve brought together our Heinz Pasta Sauce and Heinz Tomato Ketchup to give you the pasta sauce we’ve all been dreaming of. While some might say it’s ridiculously wrong, we think it’s simply, ridiculously good.”
How to buy the new Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce
The new limited-edition pasta sauce will be available from Wednesday, October 4 at Tesco supermarkets nationwide and heinztohome.co.uk for four weeks for a recommended retail price of £2.50.
