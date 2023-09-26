The global pop icon's film was announced back in August to release in North America, but Swift has now confirmed it will also be getting a global release.

The Eras tour will show a live recording of shows from the 'Cruel Summers' singers Era Tour, which takes fans through the artist's different albums including Red, Midninghts, Fearless and more.

Swift's Eras Tour film has already smashed records in USA cinemas with £20.6m ticket revenue made in its first day of sales, now with a global release it's expected to make a lot more.

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Film UK Cinemas- How to get tickets

You can get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film now through a number of cinemas across the UK.

All ODEON locations will be playing the film as well as a number of Showcases and Vue cinemas around the country.

Tickets to Swift's film are already on sale and can be brought via this website.

Prices start at £19.98 for adults, not including admin charges.

The film has an expected run time of 165 minutes, meaning it may not include all of the Era's 44-song setlist.

Sharing the news on X, formerly Twitter, Swift said: "the tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm… or on your local theaters website!"

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Film will be released in the UK starting from October 13.