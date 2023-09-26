Ben Thompson has recently been delivering the morning news to the nation on BBC One alongside Naga Munchetty.

The 41-year-old has been stepping in for usual host Charlie Stayt but now fans are already eager for Ben’s return.

It comes after he posted an update over the weekend on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Thanks for your company! Last @BBCBreakfast of the week today, popping up with a bit of @BBCNews tomorrow then some time off."

Thanks for your company! Last @BBCBreakfast of the week today, popping up with a bit of @BBCNews tomorrow then some time off. 😅 https://t.co/9XnfsOXOmm — Ben Thompson (@BenThompsonTV) September 24, 2023

Over the last few days, a clip showing a pigeon flying into a man's head went viral as Naga couldn’t contain her laughter over the awkward moment.

Meanwhile, Ben had to issue an apology to the BBC Breakfast audience on Saturday (September 23) after the broadcaster accidentally aired an old clip featuring Huw Edwards.

Huw was recently named by his wife as the TV presenter accused of paying thousands of pounds for explicit images and has since been suspended by the BBC.

However, in the studio over the weekend, there was an awkward moment as an episode from Newswatch in 2017 was shown, with Huw reporting about Hurricane Maria.

After a few minutes into the clip, the segment was interrupted by Ben who said the incident occurred due to “technical gremlins.”

Stop the pigeon...😂



On #BBCBreakfast Naga & Ben shared CCTV footage of the moment a pigeon crashed into a man's head as he strolled to the shopshttps://t.co/GZBTPRRMG6 pic.twitter.com/kgF48RKHE1 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 22, 2023

He informed viewers: "So you might have noticed, the eagle-eyed viewers amongst you, that that was quite an old episode of Newswatch so we will find the right one and make sure we can bring that to you a little later. So apologies, a few technical gremlins at this end."

After many people reacted to Ben’s tweet announcing his break, he replied to a Daily Mail article: “I mean, I’m back next week but….”

BBC Breakfast viewers are huge fans of presenter Ben Thompson

Taking to X, viewers praised Ben’s time on the BBC Breakfast and said it's "a shame" he will be missing.

One account posted: “Brilliant !!! The way you and @TVNaga01 bounce off each other is good to watch.”

“I love to see you on BBC breakfast. More please, such fun,” added another.

Commenting on his future hosting duties, some said: “That’s a good idea someone mentioned, Jon and Ben together. Brilliant.”

“Whoever decided to put these two together on the @BBCBreakfast sofa over the last couple of days did you realise what you were letting us viewers in for?! 😂 @BenThompsonTV @TVNaga01,” joked this person.

“You guys were a lot of fun together!” agreed one fan.

This message said: “That’s a shame, will miss you on our screens Ben. Enjoy your time off.”