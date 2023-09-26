Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4, seeing some of the country's most well-known faces take on gruelling military-style challenges.
This year's line-up has raised a few eyebrows as controversial former Health Secretary Matt Hancock takes part in the popular programme.
With fans across the country now getting excited for the return of the show, here is everything you need to know, including the lineup.
When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returning to Channel 4?
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9:30pm. The show will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from October 1.
The programme will also be available to stream on All 4.
See the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors for 2023
The 2023 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course is being run by chief instructor Mark 'Billy' Billington and his directing staff Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.
See the full line-up of celebrities taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023
The full line-up of celebrities taking on the gruelling reality show includes:
- Matt Hancock - Politician
- Gareth Gates - Singer-songwriter
- Michelle Heaton - Singer
- Siva Kaneswaran - Muscian (The Wanted)
- Danielle Lloyd - TV personality
- Melinda Messenger - Former model
- Jermaine Pennant - Former footballer
- Gareth Thomas - Rugby player
- James 'Arg' Argent - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)
- Montana Brown - Love Island star
- Teddy Soares - Love Island contestant
- Amber Turner - TV personality (The Only Way Is Essex)
- Zoe Lyons - Comedian and TV personality
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter - Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star
- Perri Shakes-Drayton - Athlete
- Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE - Paralympic cyclist
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 from 9:30pm and continues every Sunday from 9pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here