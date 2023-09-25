The West Suffolk MP said he was closest to quitting the programme after breaking one of his ribs during the jungle phase of SAS selection in Thung Ui, north Vietnam.

He said: “I was determined to keep going so I just kept my mouth shut so I wasn’t medically discharged”.

The 44-year-old will appear alongside 15 other celebrity recruits on the Channel 4 show.

Matt Hancock said he was determined to avoid being medically discharged from the show after breaking one of his ribs (Image: Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire)

He previously said he wanted to push his limits after emerging from a “challenging period as health secretary during the pandemic”.

The keen adventurer, who has been a fan of the SAS series “for years”, said he was in “pretty good shape” ahead of the show having completed a 100-mile walk of Mont Blanc and an “intensive fitness programme”.

But he said: “Being on SAS was like nothing else… it’s one of the toughest physical things I’ve ever done and it really opens your eyes and makes you really look into yourself.”

Hancock said he had dealt with antagonistic UK media during his career but the SAS directing staff “pushed my buttons, especially early on”.

“They push your buttons to get the rise, and then they show you the consequence of that and so you learn not to,” he said.

“It’s part of the training, and actually it’s a really important lesson in life in not rising to somebody when they have a go. I didn’t feel like I struggled with it.

“I don’t know if that comes over, but I don’t suffer fools gladly. They are definitely not fools and I had respect for what they were doing.”

When asked to compare his experience with being in front of the UK press, he said: “I’m used to dealing with some pretty aggressive incoming, but the DS were something else.”

Hancock described a “real rapport” with the other recruits.

The other celebrities taking part include singer Gareth Gates, Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton and former England footballer Jermaine Pennant – who Hancock was chosen to fight in the first episode’s milling task.

Matt Hancock said he was relieved to see he wouldn't be fighting a woman or anyone bigger than himself (Image: Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire)

On the fight, the MP said: “I was relieved that I wasn’t being paired with somebody even bigger, or a woman. But I thought, this is a bad moment.

“It didn’t hurt nearly as much as I expected actually, being smacked in the face.

“The bravery some people showed sticking at it, especially when there were unequal bouts.”

Mr Hancock, who lost the Tory whip over his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, described the reality programmes as “very different” but “both tested my resilience”.

He said: “There wasn’t a lot to do in the Australian jungle, so I was always looking forward to the tasks.

“The opposite was true on SAS where your physical and mental resilience was tested to its limits almost every minute of every day. Sitting down was a luxury.”

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The new series starts on Tuesday, September 26, featuring chief instructor Mark “Billy” Billingham and his directing staff (DS) Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Viewers can watch it from 9.30pm on Channel 4.