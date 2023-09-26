The Met Office named Storm Agnes on Monday ( September 25) as it warned of possible 'danger to life' in some parts of the country.

A yellow warning for Storm Agnes has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday.

The affected area spans from the southwest of England to Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" are possible as it warned of "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

The weather forecaster also said the spell "significantly disruptive" strong winds could feature gusts of up to 50-60mph inland and 60-80mph on the coast.

If you have to get behind the wheel in these conditions, you should take extra care and precautions.

The Met Office urges drivers that a "good rule of thumb" is that if you need to use your wipers then it's time to slow down.

You can see your latest forecast and guidance on travelling in heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, via the Met Office website.

Graham Conway, Managing Direct at Select Car Leasing has also outlined 10 wet weather driving tips that you should adopt that 'will save lives'.

How to stay safe when driving in wet and windy conditions

1. Demist windows

Graham commented: “Wet weather causes windows to mist up, and clearing them can be a hassle, particularly if you’re running late.

"Make sure the heater settings are blasting air at the windscreen, not just into the cabin, and activate the demist button for the back windscreen.

"And remember that using the air conditioning will clear mist from windows much quicker than when it’s not on. That’s because the air-con actually takes moisture out of the air before it’s expelled into the interior.”

2. Don’t turn off THIS button

“You might have seen a button in your vehicle that shows a car with a couple of wavy lines underneath it, as well as the word ‘OFF’," Graham said.

He explained: "This refers to your car’s traction control. In some cars the button is labelled ‘DSC’ - for Dynamic Stability Control - or ‘ESP’ and ‘ESC’ for the Electronic Stability Control system

"These systems are automatically set to ‘on’. But some motorists won’t have a clue what it means, and they might turn it off without thinking, or perhaps even accidentally deactivate it.

"Long story short, NEVER turn off traction control when it’s wet. Traction control and stability control will automatically detect when a tyre is losing grip, and will either apply braking force to individual wheels to correct a skid, or can dial-down engine power to keep you safe.

"In wet weather, when the risk of skidding is high, ensuring that traction control is enabled is a must.

"Why would you ever choose to turn it off? That course of action is often reserved for when you get stuck in snow or ice, and you actually want plenty of wheel spin to try and gain some traction.”

3. Go easy at junctions

Graham also suggests that you go easy on the accelerator at junctions and roundabouts since wet weather can lead to more skids.

The expert added: "Laying down the power can mean more wheel spin than forward momentum, and you could actually end up getting yourself in trouble if you’re giving it the beans but not actually getting very far.

"Find that balance between enough power, but not too much, so you can move away sharply.”

4. Ditch the big coat

Graham has also asked drivers to "resist the urge" to wear "any big, bulky jackets that might restrict your movements" even with temperatures dropping of late.

He went on to explain: "The Highway Code states that, before setting off, a driver must ensure ‘clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner’.”

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

5. Avoid THIS lane on a wet motorway

“When roads are constructed, they’re not typically flat, " Graham remarked.

"They have a slight high spot in the middle, and then taper down to the left and right so that any water can run off into drains. So what you might see on motorways in particular is slightly more water pooling on the extreme right and left sides of the highway.

"The outside lane of the motorway can be treacherous when it comes to ‘aquaplaning’ - ie, hitting standing water and losing all traction. If you do have to overtake in the outermost lane, tuck back to the left as quickly as you can to mitigate the risk.”

6. Turn the cruise control OFF

Drivers should resist the temptation to slam on the brakes when they feel themselves aquaplaning.

Graham suggested:" Instead, ease off the accelerator slowly, keep the steering wheel straight, and when you feel traction once more, you can brake and slow down.

"Once in control, turn cruise control mode off, if it’s on, as having full, manual control of the accelerator is crucial.”

7. Drive defensively

The expert continued: “If it’s tipping down outside and rain is bouncing off the road, slow down and keep a safe gap to the car in front.

"You’ll see some appalling driving in wet weather, as some drivers take absolutely no notice of conditions and continue to tailgate. I

"It’s an absolute recipe for disaster and extremely dangerous when visibility is reduced because of road spray.”

8. Turn your lights on

The expert exclaimed: "It never fails to amaze how often you see people driving in terrible conditions, with reduced visibility because of the rain, without their lights on.

£Under rule 113 of the Highway Code, a driver ‘must use headlights when visibility is seriously reduced’. If you don’t, you could end up with a fine running to £1,000.”

9. Fog lights

“Fog lights are designed to increase your visibility in thick fog," the expert explained.

Graham also suggested that drivers might also need to turn them on in heavy rain if visibility is ‘seriously reduced’ to 100m or less.

However, he urged: "BUT remember that fog lights can dazzle other road users and you should only use them in extreme weather - not just in drizzle or light rain.

"You could face a £50-on-the-spot fine for using fog lights incorrectly.”

10. Tread carefully

“It goes without saying that your tyres should be in good condition and have a depth of tread that falls within legal guidelines," Graham remarked.

The legal requirement is above 1.6mm across the middle three-quarters of the tyre.

He added: "Having bald tyres will greatly increase skid risk.”