ITV's latest fact-based drama The Long Shadow tells the story of the hunt and investigation of Peter Sutcliffe.
Unlike previous tellings of the murders, The Long Shadow focuses on the lives of the victims and their families as well as the officers at the heart of the investigations.
It starts with the story of Wilma McCann a mother whose body is found close to home and sparks the hunt for the killer by DCS Dennis Hoban.
As DCS Hoban begins his investigation, The Long Shadow begins to focus on couple Emily and Sydney Jackson.
The fact-based drama was originally named after Sutcliffe's well-known nickname before being called The Long Shadow.
The show on ITV is written by George Kay who has a long catalogue of successful and award-winning shows, including Lupin, Hijack, Killing Eve, My Mad Fat Diary, The Tunnel and many more.
It also has a stacked cast with stars including Lee Ingleby, who has starred in The A Word, The Hunt for Raoul Moat and more.
David Morrissey also appears, the actor is best known for his work in Sherwood, The Colour Room and The Walking Dead.
The Long Shadow full cast list
- Betty Hoban: Dorothy Atkinson
- Maggie Shaw: Prisca Bakare
- Ken Dwyer: James Clay
- DI Les Hanley: Jack Deam
- Calvin Thompson: Marcus Fraser
- PS Bob Blake: Liam Garrigan
- Nicola Briggs: Sorcha Groundsell
- WPC Jenny Bush: Chloe Harris
- Mike Dugdale: John Henshaw
- Pam Hartwell: Rosa Hesmondhalgh
- DC John Nunn: Kris Hitchen
- DCS Jim Hobson: Lee Ingleby
- DCS Dennis Hoban: Toby Jones
- Marcella Claxton: Jasmine Lee-Jones
- WPC Judy Womack: Ruth Madeley
- Paula Dodd: Kirsty Mather
- Coroner James Coverdale: Damien Matthews
- Sydney Jackson: Daniel Mays
- Ronald Gregory: Michael McElhatton
- PC Ian Rudge: Kris Mochrie
- Elizabeth Jackson: Daisy Plaxton
- Graham Jackson: Max Richardson
- Nurse Beveley Dennings: Rakhee Sharma
- Neil Jackson: Shaun Thomas
- David Gee: Stephen Tompkinson
- Caroline Armstrong: Charlotte Tyree
- Irene Richardson: Molly Vevers
- WPC Anna Lawson: Charley Webb
How to watch The Long Shadow
The Long Shadow will air on ITV and ITVX starting on Monday, September 25 at 9pm.
It will then air at the same time on Mondays across a seven-week period.
