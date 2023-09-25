Unlike previous tellings of the murders, The Long Shadow focuses on the lives of the victims and their families as well as the officers at the heart of the investigations.

It starts with the story of Wilma McCann a mother whose body is found close to home and sparks the hunt for the killer by DCS Dennis Hoban.

As DCS Hoban begins his investigation, The Long Shadow begins to focus on couple Emily and Sydney Jackson.

The fact-based drama was originally named after Sutcliffe's well-known nickname before being called The Long Shadow.

The show on ITV is written by George Kay who has a long catalogue of successful and award-winning shows, including Lupin, Hijack, Killing Eve, My Mad Fat Diary, The Tunnel and many more.

It also has a stacked cast with stars including Lee Ingleby, who has starred in The A Word, The Hunt for Raoul Moat and more.

David Morrissey also appears, the actor is best known for his work in Sherwood, The Colour Room and The Walking Dead.

The Long Shadow full cast list

Betty Hoban: Dorothy Atkinson

Maggie Shaw: Prisca Bakare

Ken Dwyer: James Clay

DI Les Hanley: Jack Deam

Calvin Thompson: Marcus Fraser

PS Bob Blake: Liam Garrigan

Nicola Briggs: Sorcha Groundsell

WPC Jenny Bush: Chloe Harris

Mike Dugdale: John Henshaw

Pam Hartwell: Rosa Hesmondhalgh

DC John Nunn: Kris Hitchen

DCS Jim Hobson: Lee Ingleby

DCS Dennis Hoban: Toby Jones

Marcella Claxton: Jasmine Lee-Jones

WPC Judy Womack: Ruth Madeley

Paula Dodd: Kirsty Mather

Coroner James Coverdale: Damien Matthews

Sydney Jackson: Daniel Mays

Ronald Gregory: Michael McElhatton

PC Ian Rudge: Kris Mochrie

Elizabeth Jackson: Daisy Plaxton

Graham Jackson: Max Richardson

Nurse Beveley Dennings: Rakhee Sharma

Neil Jackson: Shaun Thomas

David Gee: Stephen Tompkinson

Caroline Armstrong: Charlotte Tyree

Irene Richardson: Molly Vevers

WPC Anna Lawson: Charley Webb

How to watch The Long Shadow

The Long Shadow will air on ITV and ITVX starting on Monday, September 25 at 9pm.

It will then air at the same time on Mondays across a seven-week period.