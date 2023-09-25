Wilko is set to shut the doors of its remaining stores next week as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to an end.
The high street retailer - originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 - fell into administration last month after it was unable to secure a rescue deal after coming under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.
Administrators PwC revealed recently there would be 111 stores closing this week, following a further 52 earlier in the month.
Now the final 111 stores will shut their doors for the final time next week as part of the final phase of closures, PwC announced.
The store closures are set to impact more than 12,000 Wilko employees across the UK.
The final 111 Wilko stores will shut in the UK next week, with the last lot of closures taking place on Sunday, October 8.
The Wilko stores closing are:
Tuesday, October 3
- Hounslow, Greater London
- St Albans, Hertfordshire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- Weston Favell, Northampton
- Bristol
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire
- Reading, Berkshire
- Poole, Dorset
- Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Halifax, West Yorkshire
- Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Hitchin, Hertfordshire
- Chatham, Kent
- Southend, Essex
- Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
- Epsom, Surrey
- Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Preston, Lancashire
- Canterbury, Kent
- Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Kingswood, Bristol
- Colchester, Essex
- Ilford, Greater London
- Maidstone, Kent
- Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
Thursday, October 5
- Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
- Tottenham Hale, Greater London
- Worthing, West Sussex
- Romford, Greater London
- Selly Oak, Birmingham
- Wembley, London
- Birstall, West Yorkshire
- Uxbridge, Greater London
- Burton, Staffordshire
- Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire
- West Ealing, London
- Blackburn, Lancashire
- Bexleyheath, Greater London
- The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Weymouth, Dorset
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
- Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire
- Hinckley, Leicestershire
- Livingston, Scotland
- Chelmsford, Essex
- Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Stourbridge, West Midlands
- Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Hamilton, South Lanarkshire
- Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire
- Basingstoke, Hampshire
- Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire
- Burgess Hill, West Sussex
- Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway
- Harrow, London
- Tooting, London
- Telford, Shropshire
- Ipswich, Suffolk
- St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Nottingham, Midlands
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Bulwell, Nottinghamshire
- Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
- Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Clifton, Bristol
Sunday, October 8
- Neath, Neath Port Talbot
- Bromley, London
- Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Selby, North Yorkshire
- Arnold, Nottinghamshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Oswestry, Shropshire
- Chester, Cheshire
- Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
- Ayr, South Ayrshire
- Widnes, Cheshire
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Birkenhead, Merseyside
- Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Castleford, West Yorkshire
- Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire
- Brighouse, West Yorkshire
- Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands
- Swansea, Wales
- Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Sutton, Surrey
- Derby, Derbyshire
- Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Plymouth, Devon
- Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Stratford, London
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
- Coventry, West Midlands
- Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Exeter, Devon
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Wood Green, London
The 111 Wilko stores closing this week
There will be a further 111 Wilko stores shutting this week, from today, ahead of the final phase of closures in October.
The 111 Wilko stores closing this week are:
Monday, September 25
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- Ashton, Greater Manchester
- Barry, Wales
- Bridgwater, Somerset
- Cleveleys, Lancashire
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Crossgates, Leeds
- Darlington, County Durham
- Dartford, Kent
- Dereham, Norfolk
- Giltbrook, Nottingham
- Great Malvern, Worcestershire
- Haverfordwest, Wales
- Headingley, West Yorkshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Ilkeston, Derbyshire
- Killingworth, North Tyneside
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Louth, Lincolnshire
- Market Drayton, Shropshire
- Northfield, Birmingham
- Oakham, Rutland
- Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Ramsgate, Kent
- Skelmersdale, Lancashire
- Staines, Surrey
- Strood, Kent
- Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Thamesmead, Greater London
- Thetford, Norfolk
- Trowbridge, Wiltshire
- Walthamstow, Greater London
- Warrington, Lancashire
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Winton, Dorset
- Yiewsley, Greater London
Wednesday, September 27
- Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
- Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Blyth, Northumberland
- Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
- Brentwood, Essex
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Chester Le Street, County Durham
- Gillingham, Kent
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire
- Greenwich, London
- Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
- Harlow, Essex
- Hartlepool, County Durham
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lewisham, London
- Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
- Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- Rainham, London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- South Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Watford, Hertfordshire
- Wellington, Somerset
- Whitehaven, Cumbria
- Wigston, Leicestershire
- Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- Yeovil, Somerset
Friday, September 29
- Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bedminster, Bristol
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Clowne, Derbyshire
- Corby, Northamptonshire
- Cowley, Oxfordshire
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
- Gravesend, Kent
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Kenilworth, Warwickshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kings Lynn, Norfolk
- Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
- Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Mildenhall, Suffolk
- Newbury, Berkshire
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Redditch, Worcestershire
- Redhill, Surrey
- Retford, Nottinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rushden, Northamptonshire
- Spalding, Lincolnshire
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Syston, Leicestershire
- Wallasey, Merseyside
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
On top of these closures, there have already been 52 Wilko stores shut their doors for good earlier in September.
The retailer’s Burnley store was also revealed in the initial round of closures, but won't close until Thursday, November 14.
The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.
A number of Wilko stores have also been saved by other UK retailers.
B&M agreed to buy 51 Wilko stores earlier in the month, while administrators also reached a deal with Pepco - the owner of Poundland - who purchased 71 sites.
