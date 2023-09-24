It’s thought the conditions will arrive later in the week as the forecasters have put the alert in place from 10am on Wednesday (September 27) until 7am on Thursday (September 28).

It comes as a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.

Much of the UK will be affected including areas in the North West and North East of England as well as Wales and Scotland.

This follows on from a yellow warning for rain which is in place across northern and western areas from 1pm to midnight tonight (September 24), with the rain expected to be heavy and persistent across parts of Scotland in particular.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across a large part of the UK



Wednesday 1000 – Thursday 0700



— Met Office (@metoffice) September 24, 2023

What does the Met Office say about the yellow weather warning for strong winds?





The Met Office says parts of the UK issued with yellow weather warnings for strong winds can expect the following:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

The Met Office adds: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.

“Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

You can keep up to date with the forecast where you are via the Met Office website.