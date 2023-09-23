The 42-year-old has been joined by a variety of famous faces over the last few months since Phillip Schofield resigned from all his ITV duties after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Since then the likes of Josie Gibson, Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle have accompanied Holly on the sofa during ITV’s flagship programme.

Holly Willoughby to welcome new co-host on This Morning

The children are back at school and starting to get back into their flow... but how is it at home for you? Has the homework returned? What about the football matches? Let us know how your children are dealing with getting back to school! pic.twitter.com/B4dqtlLvXm — This Morning (@thismorning) September 18, 2023

On Monday, there will be a new face appearing on TV screens across the nation as Good Morning Britain (GMB) star Ben Shephard is added to the line-up of presenters.

The 48-year-old who has been hosting GMB since 2014 will be filling in for Craig during the morning show.

Alison who is the latest addition to The Great British Bake Off made the announcement as Friday’s episode of This Morning came to an end.

She explained: "Holly will be back on Monday when she's gonna be presenting alongside the lovely Ben Shephard."

Dermot added: "Yeah, as it should be!"

Ruth Langsford in talks to return to ITV’s This Morning

Ruth Langsford, who is married to fellow TV favourite Eamonn Holmes, could be coming back to This Morning more than a year after her last appearance to co-host the show, reports Bella Magazine.

Loose Women’s Ruth and GB News’ Eamonn have previously hosted the popular morning slot on Fridays over the years but have since been replaced by Alison and Dermot.

A source told Bella Magazine: "The idea is that the show is desperate to reassure viewers that it's a family operation and the more familiar faces there are the better - and whenever they've done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite."

This Morning returns to ITV1 from 10am on Monday, September 25.