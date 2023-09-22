The singer’s clothing collection has plenty to offer with everything from dresses to jeans, coats and boots.

To find out more about the clothing range, I decided to take a trip to Primark to see what the fuss was all about.

There has been a lot of interest on TikTok and social media around Rita Ora’s collaboration with the fashion retailer and I can see why.

The clothing range includes a variety of items from dresses and shirts to jewellery and bags (Image: Newsquest)

Shop Rita Ora X Primark via the Primark website – it’s available for Click + Collect at selected UK stores.

Rita Ora releases Primark collection with outfit options galore

After looking through the rails of new items at Primark, I decided to buy a few pieces to style for the upcoming autumn season.

At first glance, I noticed this was a big collection with plenty of warmer items of clothing but also some you could wear outside of autumn and winter too.

Since autumn is the start of the cooler months, I’m looking forward to layering up my outfits to suit the inevitable cooler temperatures.

Here’s what I picked up on my visit to Primark:

Rita Ora Two-in-One Knit Cami and Shrug - £18

I styled the Rita Ora Two-in-One Knit Cami and Shrug with a beanie hat and a bodywarmer (Image: Newsquest)

I decided to give this a go as it felt so soft on the hanger and looked like it’d keep me warm while also not being too heavy.

Despite the open gaps across the chest and in the armpit area, this is one of the warmest tops I think I’ve worn.

The things I really like about this are that it can be layered but still look effective, it’s soft and warm and you can even get it in black.

But also, the cami and shrug can be worn separately, giving you more options to wear it – you can wear the vest on its own with some shorts or jeans and style the shrug with another vest top if you want to.

While trying it on, I had a bit of a lightbulb moment and thought it could make the ideal outfit for an autumnal walk when it’s not too cool – hence me layering it with a black bodywarmer and beanie that I had in my wardrobe.

I think it could also be paired with a skirt, tights and boots when the weather gets cooler.

The only negative I found with this is that I think it’s a touch on the pricey side for Primark but the quality, feel and versatility of it does seem like it’s a worthwhile purchase.

Rita Ora Printed Mesh Top (£8) and Rita Ora Seamfree Cropped Cami​ (£4)

The Rita Ora Printed Mesh Top can be styled in a few ways - I wore it as a top and crop top by knotting it at the front and tucking it under to the side (Image: Newsquest)

The collection has a few mesh style items and this is by far my favourite.

This top can be worn out and dressed up or down however you see fit – I paired it with a pair of flared blue jeans for a casual look.

My favourite thing about this is that it can be tied, tucked under or worn as a plain long-sleeve top (pictured) so for £8, it’s almost like you’re getting three tops in one!

Since it’s mesh and see-through, I paired it with the Rita Ora Seamfree Cropped Cami which was £4 (bargain!).

The cropped cami is a wardrobe staple in my opinion as it can act as a base layer for tops like the mesh one or you can wear it in the summer with a pair of denim shorts – it’s a win-win.

The straps are very thin but I think you could still choose to wear a bra underneath it if you wanted too, strapless or not.

If you like the pattern of the mesh top, you can also pick up the long dress in the same pattern, available for £18.

Versatility and lots of choice - why you should try out the range

Overall I’m really pleased with the versatility of the items I bought from the Rita Ora X Primark range.

Buying something you like gets so much better when you know it’ll go with more than one outfit and the things I got definitely do. I can wear them all year round which is a bonus.

Whether you’re looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe or you’re looking for the perfect outfit for an event or celebration, there’s plenty of choice.

I can officially say I'm in the mood for autumn after seeing the range of jumpers, coats and boots.

I’d recommend visiting your local Primark store to shop the collection or shopping the range via the Primark website.