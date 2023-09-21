Commuters in a rush, hungover souls and simply hungry customers regularly flock to the fast food restaurant chain for an effortless breakfast.

Unlike the lunch menu, you can only get your McMuffins and hash browns for a limited time of the day, so if you’re planning pick up one on your way to work tomorrow, be sure you go in time.

Here's what you will currently find on the McDonald's breakfast menu (correct at the time of writing) and the all-important breakfast hours you should know.

See McDonald's Breakfast Menu items

These are the items that you will currently find on the McDonald's Breakfast menu:

Mighty McMuffin (Limited Time Only)

Breakfast roll

Bacon roll

Double Bacon and Egg McMuffin

Sausage and Egg McMuffin

Bacon and Egg McMuffin

Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin

Egg and Cheese McMuffin

Muffin with Jam

Cheesy Bacon Flatbread

Pancakes and Syrup

Pancakes and Sausage and Syrup

Hash Brown

Porridge (not available in all restaurants) ( Sugar, Strawberry Jam, Lyle's Golden Syrup, Quick Oats)

Apple and Grape Fruit bag

What time does McDonald’s breakfast end?





McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and the McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

It is only in recent years that McDonald’s breakfast has been served so late, having previously been stopped at 10am.

After successful trials, it was then rolled out nationally, so you can enjoy a McDonald’s breakfast for slightly longer.

Why does McDonald's not sell breakfast all day?





The reason McDonald's doesn't serve breakfast all day is because the Universal Holding Cabinet (UHC) is almost at full capacity throughout the day, the retailer says on its website.

The items on its breakfast menu are cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature from items on its main menu.

The fast food chain went on to explain that "this means there's nowhere to store breakfast products as well as main menu items."

The restaurant has an 11am cut off so that it can accommodate its "breakfast lovers", whilst allowing the customers who enjoy our main menu to get their food before 11:30 am.

It adds: "It's up to the franchisee manager if they want to offer a breakfast option throughout the day".