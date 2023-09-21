The broadcaster will be showing coverage of the Rugby World Cup and the UEFA Women's Nations League, meaning the soap has been taken off from its usual time on Friday (September 23) and it will not be shown.

Earlier this week, an episode of Coronation Street was on ITV1 on Tuesday (September 19) at 8pm instead, as well as the normal slots on Monday and Wednesday.

This is the second stint of episode alterations after both Corrie and Emmerdale were aired at different times because of the National Television Awards (NTAs) and the Rugby World Cup at the beginning of September.

Just some of the drama that unfolded on the cobbles this week included the police discovering Leo's body at the new building site, which could mean they are close to finding out about Stephen's crimes, reports Radio Times.

Coronation Street star Barbara Knox signs new contract at 90

Corrie legend Barbara Knox has reportedly signed a new contract, meaning she will remain on the show until at least 2024.

The soap legend who turns 90 this month first appeared in Weatherfield in 1964 but has continuously played the role of Rita Tanner since 1972.

An insider told The Sun: “Barbara is in Corrie’s DNA. She is a true pro and the executives were delighted that she put pen to paper to ensure she’s on screens into next year.

“Corrie is a lovely, steady place to work with a supportive team so it makes it easy to fit around family, having kids and as the cast have grown older.

“It was a no-brainer for Barbara to sign on the dotted line when the regular renewal of contracts came around this year.”

Barbara is second behind Ken Barlow, 91, for the oldest star on the show.