Shoppers have been able to pre-order the lineup including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max from September 15 but they officially hit stores on September 22.

The new lineup boasts a wide range of new features including a USB-C sharing port (meaning you can use the same cable as a Mac and other non-Apple devices), Dynamic Island and a 48MP Main camera.

Before you race to the Apple store, the experts at easyfundraising want people to do one thing.

Introducing iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Featuring a whole new level of performance with the A17 Pro chip. A more versatile, more advanced Pro camera system. And an aerospace-grade titanium design for our lightest, most powerful Pro models ever. — Apple (@Apple) September 14, 2023

iPhone 15 line up shoppers urged to shop through easyfundraising

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising has advised shoppers wanting to purchase the technology should do so through their website so they can claim free cash for charity.

Apple is offering a donation to a charity or good cause of your choice if you buy the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max through the easyfundraising platform.

They aren't the only ones either - mobile phone operators are also giving away money to charity if you buy through them.

For a contract of £50 or more, Vodafone will donate £35 to your favourite good cause or charity.

Meanwhile, if you shop at o2, you can get £45 in cashback for your chosen charity or good cause.

Those buying contracts with EE can give £35 to charity if the contract is over £47.99 per month.

How can this be done?

All you must do to get cash for your chosen charity or good cause is go to the easyfundraising website.

There, you simply look for the retailer or brand you wish to shop on and go on their website through the easyfundraising platform.

You can then buy your contract or phone, and then you’ll be asked which charity or good cause you wish to donate to.

easyfundraising says that whole process will add nothing to your bill and won’t cost you anything extra.

James Moir commented: “The much-anticipated iPhone 15 has been announced by Apple and people across the UK will be looking to upgrade their handset when they are next able to.

“You will be able to buy the latest iPhone through the Apple website or through the mobile operators’ websites, but before you do, consider signing up and being part of the easyfundraising platform.

“This is because when you do you’ll have a chance of generating free cash for charity from whoever you buy it from. And it won’t add a penny more to your final bill or add a premium to your contract price.”