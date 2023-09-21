The first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World aired on BBC last night after being postponed due to recent earthquakes in Morocco.

The BBC show sees four celebrities and their family members in a race acorss the world trying to be the first to get from Africa to the Arctic.

The series started last night in Marrakesh, Morocco before contestants ended the show in Tromso, Norway.

ITV's Alex Beresford reveals embarrassing moment from Race Across the World

ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford is one of the four celebrities taking part in Race Across the World along with McFly star Harry Judd, All Saints singer Mel Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger.

Beresford took part in the show with his father Noel and the pair appeared on GMB today with the ITV presenter revealing to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway the embarrassing moment in the show he couldn't wait to be over.

He explained that on one of the stops during the race, they stayed in a place with a nightclub on the roof.

Due to having a limited budget, Beresford said he and his father slept in the same room in the same bed.

On this particular night, a couple made their way down from the nightclub and after attempting the get into Beresford's room started getting "quite amorous" - as Ben Shepard described it - outside their room.

Beresford said: "I've got to be honest with you, you know when you watch the first heavy kissing scene with your parents when you're young and you can't wait for it to be over because it's so embarrassing...well its this times a billion.

"I couldn't wait for it to be over. Anyway, it was all over quite quickly."

Celebrity Race Across the World continues next Wednesday (September 27) at 9pm on BBC One or you can catch up on the previous episode on BBC iPlayer.