Appearing at the London Palladium for Loose Women: Live, Denise revealed that she is regularly mistaken for other celebrities.

The TV personality is being joined on tour by other Loose Women stars like Ruth Langsford and special guests like Alison Hammond.

Denise Welch says she is mistaken for Dame Judi Dench and other celebrities

Talking to the Loose Women audience, Denise Welch said: “This must happen to me at least twice a week. The other thing is, who I get mistaken for.

“I’m sitting outside a bar in Soho having a coffee last year, and this guy comes up to me and he went, ‘You’re Judi Dench”.

“I love Judi Dench but she’s 88.

"So my son on the phone went, ‘Oh my god mam, have you just been mistaken for Judi Dench?’.”

Dame Judi Dench is well-known for appearing in popular films like James Bond, Victoria & Abdul as well as in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Denise Welch recently praised her son Matty Healy for his onstage kiss with a fellow bandmate while performing in Malaysia.

The 1975 star did this as he gave a speech denouncing the country's anti-LGBT laws. Soon after, the government cancelled the rest of the three-day festival they were playing at over the frontman's “controversial conduct and remarks.”