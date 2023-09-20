More than 280 million spam texts have been blocked from reaching EE, BT and Plusnet customers since 2021, the mobile network said.

A further 105 million international scam calls have been blocked since last year, EE added.

The mobile operator has announced plans to roll out more advanced technology across its network to help keep customers safe amid the influx of attempted scams.

EE is expected to roll out new tools to combat spam texts and calls in the coming weeks and months. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

EE to roll out new security tools in coming weeks and months

Over the coming weeks and months, EE will start rolling out several new tools which includes new AI technology that will work to identify and clearly label scam calls.

EE is also expanding its blocking system to root out messages which use special characters to avoid existing scam detection and update existing AI tech to help detect the common “Hi Mum, Hi Dad” scam messages.

Spam text messages are blocked by analysing patterns of content as they reach the EE network, while using its AI systems to find scam calls from international locations that pose as being UK-based numbers in order to look more legitimate.

As part of its scam prevention update, EE also said it is launching a new customer identification scheme throughout its retail stores in the UK.

It will carry out ID checks using in-store tablets or a customer’s mobile number combined with biometric verification to register new customers in order to prevent numbers from being provided to scammers.

Jonny Bunt, director of regulatory affairs for consumer division at EE’s parent company the BT Group, said: “The number of scams we’re managing to block on our network while impressive, is alarming at the same time.

“With the planned updates to our network technology, and through closely working with Ofcom, we’re helping take the fight to the scammers and target the most common tactics and trends to keep our customers safe.

“We’re now also calling on the wider industry to increase their investment in technology to help block scams from reaching consumers and ensure bad actors are no longer able to profit from innocent, honest people answering a call from a trusted number or a believable-looking message.”

How to report a text message or call you think is a scam. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How to report a text message or call you think is a scam

You can report a scam text message by forwarding it to the number 7726.

Most phone providers are part of this cheme that allows customers to report suspicious text messages for free by forwarding it to 7726.

The UK government advises that by forwarding a text to 7726, your provider can investigate the origin of the text and arrange to block or ban the sender, if it’s found to be malicious.

It added: "If 7726 doesn’t work, you can find out how to report a text message by contacting your phone provider."

When it comes to suspicious calls where you've lost money or have been hacked after responding to a 'phishing' message, you should also report it.

If you're based in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, visit www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

In Scotland, report to Police Scotland by calling 101.

For more information on phishing and what to do if you've been the victim of a scam, visit the UK government website.