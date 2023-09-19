The Blue Badge allows those eligible to park closer to their destination by placing the badge in their car window.

The government allows anyone with a disability or health condition to apply for a blue badge or you will automatically be granted if you follow certain criteria.

These criteria include being registered blind, receiving a War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or receiving a higher rate of the mobility component.

You can see the full list of criteria via the government website.

One big question surrounding blue badges asked by both those who use them and those who don't is if you can park anywhere.

It's worth double checking the rules. (Image: Getty)

Can you park anywhere with a Blue Badge?





According to the government website, the badge is "intended for on-street parking only."

That means holders are not able to park in certain areas closer to the destination if there is no off-street parking.

However, there is a lean way for certain areas, as off-street parks for shopping centres, hospitals or supermarkets are covered by separate rules.

If you do not use a Blue Badge responsibly, you could end up with a hefty fine leading up to £1,000 and confiscation of the badge.

The government also advises that if you are using the Badge as a passenger, it is still "your responsibility to make sure that the driver is aware of all the rules set out in this guidance."

Blue Badge users are also told that they should "never give the badge to friends or family to allow them to have the benefit of the parking concessions."

As the government adds you must "never use a copied badge to park or try to change the details on a badge."

You can find out more information via the government website.